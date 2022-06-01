RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RMI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.