Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

RVSB opened at $6.81 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

