Robonomics.network (XRT) Price Reaches $3.91

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00013073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $510,839.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,073,573 coins and its circulating supply is 936,182 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

