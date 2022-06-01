Robotti Robert Sells 2,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Robotti Robert lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chemours comprises about 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.07% of Chemours worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

