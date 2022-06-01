Robotti Robert Trims Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,507 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 98,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,402. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

