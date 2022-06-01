Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

