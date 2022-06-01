Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,409 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

Roku stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 102,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,003. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

