Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,500 ($31.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.10) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.83).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,730 ($21.89) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,641.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,828.15. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,389 ($30.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,421.05).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

