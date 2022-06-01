RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share.

RMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 46.4% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 152,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,099. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

