Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 5th

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3275 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of RYHTY opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Ryman Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

