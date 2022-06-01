Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 5th

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3275 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.
RYHTY stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $54.14.
