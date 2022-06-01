Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,036. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

