SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007092 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.21 million and $130,683.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.14 or 0.08885550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00442253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008601 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.