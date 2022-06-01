Safe Market Cap Reaches $565.61 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $27.15 or 0.00088841 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $565.61 million and $406,507.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

