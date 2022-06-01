Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.02.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $20.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.86. 484,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46. The company has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

