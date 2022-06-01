Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Update

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 1,411,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,743. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

