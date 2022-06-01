Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.