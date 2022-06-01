Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

