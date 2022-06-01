Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.
SASOF opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
