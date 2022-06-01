Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

SASOF opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.