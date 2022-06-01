Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,070. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.22 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.