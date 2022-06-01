ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $8,500.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,647,625 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

