Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $62.18

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.18, but opened at $60.86. Sealed Air shares last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 2,633 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

