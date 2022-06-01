SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

