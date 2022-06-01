Seedify.fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.44 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004905 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and $2.50 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

