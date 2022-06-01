Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. 74,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,173,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

