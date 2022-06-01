SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.52 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.