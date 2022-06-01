SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys 10,283 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

