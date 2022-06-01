SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $425,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.12. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

