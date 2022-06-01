SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $378,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,155. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

