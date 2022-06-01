SevenOneSeven Capital Management Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

CRWD traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.57. 25,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

