Shard Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Shard has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $405.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

