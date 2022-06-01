Shiba Inu Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and $377.54 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 193.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.42 or 0.07922521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

