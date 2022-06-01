Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 17,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,351. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

