Shopping (SPI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,172.00

Shopping (SPI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00013771 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $180,172.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,973 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

