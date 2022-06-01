Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.89. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £496.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

