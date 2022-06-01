Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.89. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £496.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01.
About Savannah Energy (Get Rating)
