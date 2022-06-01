Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Increases By 34.0%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth about $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,344. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

