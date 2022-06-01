Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expands By 24.2%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCBG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $463.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

