Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Declines By 19.7%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNSP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 2,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,929. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.82.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNSP shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

