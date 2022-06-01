Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 16.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ETB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

