Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Drops By 27.0%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,642. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

