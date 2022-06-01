Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rises By 33.5%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.2 days.

Shares of GMVHF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Entain has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Get Entain alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.39) to GBX 2,060 ($26.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,430.00.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.