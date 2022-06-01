Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Drops By 25.0%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.24. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $16.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

