Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Grows By 36.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

GSM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 3,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

