Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases By 35.1%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

