Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 25.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

