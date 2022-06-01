Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Decreases By 24.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IGACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,013. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

