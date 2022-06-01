Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Increases By 26.2%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,060,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Italgas from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ITGGF stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Italgas has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

