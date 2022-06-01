Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Increases By 26.2%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JBL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,275. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

