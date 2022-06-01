Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Drops By 18.0%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,757,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 9,464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.6 days.

LUNMF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 461,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

