Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expands By 30.5%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MLM stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.51. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,839. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.40.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

